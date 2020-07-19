6849 Mahonia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property ID # 885866857



Address - 6849 Mahonia Pl Lithonia, GA 30038

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2pXLrRb

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/667485

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

http://www.tourfactory.com/2083383

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Lithonia, GA home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1,680 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Owners.com



Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez



Contact Number: (770) 644-7463



Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.