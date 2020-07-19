All apartments in DeKalb County
6849 Mahonia Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6849 Mahonia Place

6849 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

6849 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 15th of November, Apply Now!

Property ID # 885866857

Address - 6849 Mahonia Pl Lithonia, GA 30038
Visit the following link to apply today
bit.ly/2pXLrRb
Visit the following link to schedule a self showing
renter.rently.com/properties/667485
Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.
rhssrentals.com/rently
Visit the following link to take a virtual tour
http://www.tourfactory.com/2083383
For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com
Property Description
Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Lithonia, GA home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1,680 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.
Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.
If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.
Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.
This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).
Broker Firm Name: Owners.com

Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez

Contact Number: (770) 644-7463

Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Mahonia Place have any available units?
6849 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6849 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6849 Mahonia Place is pet friendly.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 6849 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6849 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place have a pool?
Yes, 6849 Mahonia Place has a pool.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 6849 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6849 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6849 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6849 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
