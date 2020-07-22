All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6761 Davidson Court

6761 Davidson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6761 Davidson Court, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with GRANITE counter tops, white cabinets, and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (KITCHEN PHOTO COMING SOON)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6761 Davidson Court have any available units?
6761 Davidson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6761 Davidson Court currently offering any rent specials?
6761 Davidson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6761 Davidson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6761 Davidson Court is pet friendly.
Does 6761 Davidson Court offer parking?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not offer parking.
Does 6761 Davidson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6761 Davidson Court have a pool?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not have a pool.
Does 6761 Davidson Court have accessible units?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6761 Davidson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6761 Davidson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6761 Davidson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
