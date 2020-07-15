Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6696 Poplar Grove Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6696 Poplar Grove Way
6696 Poplar Grove Way, DeKalb County, GA 30087
6696 Poplar Grove Way Available 02/01/19 Stone Mountain Home - Large home in Stone Mountain
4 bedroom 2.5 bath
Full unfinished basement
Very spacious
Beautiful, quiet neighborhood
(RLNE3182765)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have any available units?
6696 Poplar Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 6696 Poplar Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
6696 Poplar Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6696 Poplar Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way offer parking?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have a pool?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6696 Poplar Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6696 Poplar Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
