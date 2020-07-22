All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6673 Shapiro Court

6673 Shapiro Court
Location

6673 Shapiro Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6673 Shapiro Court have any available units?
6673 Shapiro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6673 Shapiro Court currently offering any rent specials?
6673 Shapiro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6673 Shapiro Court pet-friendly?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court offer parking?
Yes, 6673 Shapiro Court offers parking.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court have a pool?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court does not have a pool.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court have accessible units?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6673 Shapiro Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6673 Shapiro Court does not have units with air conditioning.
