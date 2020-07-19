All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

6636 Shapiro Court

6636 Shapiro Court · No Longer Available
Location

6636 Shapiro Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 Shapiro Court have any available units?
6636 Shapiro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6636 Shapiro Court currently offering any rent specials?
6636 Shapiro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 Shapiro Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6636 Shapiro Court is pet friendly.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court offer parking?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not offer parking.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court have a pool?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not have a pool.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court have accessible units?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 Shapiro Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 Shapiro Court does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

