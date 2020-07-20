6570 Deshon Cir

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Three Bedroom Ranch! - Register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/860585



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is great for a growning family. Conveniently located in Lithonia near shopping, entertainment, and good schools. Call today- this house will not last long!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

Minimum Credit Score 550

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 6570 Deshon Circle is currently being rented for $1125/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



