DeKalb County, GA
6570 Deshon Cir
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

6570 Deshon Cir

6570 Deshon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6570 Deshon Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Three Bedroom Ranch! - Register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available!
Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/860585

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is great for a growning family. Conveniently located in Lithonia near shopping, entertainment, and good schools. Call today- this house will not last long!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
Minimum Credit Score 550
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 6570 Deshon Circle is currently being rented for $1125/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3920478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6570 Deshon Cir have any available units?
6570 Deshon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6570 Deshon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6570 Deshon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6570 Deshon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6570 Deshon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir offer parking?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir have a pool?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir have accessible units?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6570 Deshon Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6570 Deshon Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
