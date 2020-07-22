All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 64 Place Fontaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
64 Place Fontaine
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

64 Place Fontaine

64 Place Fontaine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

64 Place Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious condo in quiet complex, recently renovated walk in closet, bonus room / storage space
property is in move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Place Fontaine have any available units?
64 Place Fontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 64 Place Fontaine have?
Some of 64 Place Fontaine's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Place Fontaine currently offering any rent specials?
64 Place Fontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Place Fontaine pet-friendly?
No, 64 Place Fontaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 64 Place Fontaine offer parking?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not offer parking.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have a pool?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have a pool.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have accessible units?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University