Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 64 Place Fontaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
64 Place Fontaine
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
64 Place Fontaine
64 Place Fontaine
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
64 Place Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious condo in quiet complex, recently renovated walk in closet, bonus room / storage space
property is in move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Place Fontaine have any available units?
64 Place Fontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 64 Place Fontaine have?
Some of 64 Place Fontaine's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 64 Place Fontaine currently offering any rent specials?
64 Place Fontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Place Fontaine pet-friendly?
No, 64 Place Fontaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 64 Place Fontaine offer parking?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not offer parking.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have a pool?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have a pool.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have accessible units?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Place Fontaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Place Fontaine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University