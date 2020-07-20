Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6394 Alford Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6394 Alford Circle
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6394 Alford Circle
6394 Alford Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6394 Alford Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6394 Alford Circle have any available units?
6394 Alford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 6394 Alford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6394 Alford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6394 Alford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6394 Alford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6394 Alford Circle offer parking?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6394 Alford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6394 Alford Circle have a pool?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6394 Alford Circle have accessible units?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6394 Alford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6394 Alford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6394 Alford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University