All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 629 Catrina Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
629 Catrina Court
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:38 PM

629 Catrina Court

629 Catrina Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

629 Catrina Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/115996e02d ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Catrina Court have any available units?
629 Catrina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 629 Catrina Court currently offering any rent specials?
629 Catrina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Catrina Court pet-friendly?
No, 629 Catrina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 629 Catrina Court offer parking?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not offer parking.
Does 629 Catrina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Catrina Court have a pool?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not have a pool.
Does 629 Catrina Court have accessible units?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Catrina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Catrina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Catrina Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University