6247 Hillandale Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground bbq/grill

3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!!



Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between. The immediate area is home to major employers, including the 1.3 million square foot Mall at Stonecrest and DeKalb Medical at Hillandale. In addition to a long list of shopping venues, the neighborhood offers plenty of quality dining and entertainment options.



With four floor plans to choose from, one, two, three and four-bedrooms, Windward Forest is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active adult or a family.



Windward Forest highlights include:

- Total Electric

- Full-size washer/dryer connections in 2, 3 and 4-BR units

- Private Covered Patio or Balcony

- Pet Friendly

- Swimming Pool

- Picnic area with grill

- Playground

- Clothes Care Center

- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations



(RLNE4521174)