Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6247 Hillandale Dr

6247 Hillandale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6247 Hillandale Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!!

Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between. The immediate area is home to major employers, including the 1.3 million square foot Mall at Stonecrest and DeKalb Medical at Hillandale. In addition to a long list of shopping venues, the neighborhood offers plenty of quality dining and entertainment options.

With four floor plans to choose from, one, two, three and four-bedrooms, Windward Forest is sure to meet your needs whether youre a student, working professional, active adult or a family.

Windward Forest highlights include:
- Total Electric
- Full-size washer/dryer connections in 2, 3 and 4-BR units
- Private Covered Patio or Balcony
- Pet Friendly
- Swimming Pool
- Picnic area with grill
- Playground
- Clothes Care Center
- Dedicated dog areas with clean-up stations

(RLNE4521174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have any available units?
6247 Hillandale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6247 Hillandale Dr have?
Some of 6247 Hillandale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 Hillandale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Hillandale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Hillandale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6247 Hillandale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr offer parking?
No, 6247 Hillandale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 Hillandale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6247 Hillandale Dr has a pool.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6247 Hillandale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 Hillandale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 Hillandale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6247 Hillandale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
