Updated Traditional 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathroom home w/ a bonus room/Loft area upstairs. Eat-in kitchen with a gorgeous bay window. New Flooring, New Paint and Brand New appliances. Available for move-in Dec 1st! Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6226 Klondike River have any available units?
6226 Klondike River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6226 Klondike River have?
Some of 6226 Klondike River's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Klondike River currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Klondike River is not currently offering any rent specials.