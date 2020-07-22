All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6226 Klondike River.
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

6226 Klondike River

6226 Klondike River Road · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Klondike River Road, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Traditional 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathroom home w/ a bonus room/Loft area upstairs. Eat-in kitchen with a gorgeous bay window. New Flooring, New Paint and Brand New appliances. Available for move-in Dec 1st! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Klondike River have any available units?
6226 Klondike River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6226 Klondike River have?
Some of 6226 Klondike River's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Klondike River currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Klondike River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Klondike River pet-friendly?
No, 6226 Klondike River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6226 Klondike River offer parking?
Yes, 6226 Klondike River offers parking.
Does 6226 Klondike River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Klondike River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Klondike River have a pool?
No, 6226 Klondike River does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Klondike River have accessible units?
No, 6226 Klondike River does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Klondike River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6226 Klondike River has units with dishwashers.
Does 6226 Klondike River have units with air conditioning?
No, 6226 Klondike River does not have units with air conditioning.
