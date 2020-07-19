All apartments in DeKalb County
621 Lone Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

621 Lone Oak Drive

621 Lone Oak Drive · No Longer Available
621 Lone Oak Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30058

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
621 Lone Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 621 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Lone Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Lone Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Lone Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
