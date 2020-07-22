All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 613 Kilkenny Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
613 Kilkenny Circle
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

613 Kilkenny Circle

613 Kilkenny Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

613 Kilkenny Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath Home in Lithonia! - Wonderful Ranch home on a corner lot with beautiful tile & wood floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen with Black Appliances. Must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have any available units?
613 Kilkenny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 613 Kilkenny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
613 Kilkenny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Kilkenny Circle pet-friendly?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle offer parking?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not offer parking.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have a pool?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have accessible units?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University