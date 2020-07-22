Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 613 Kilkenny Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
613 Kilkenny Circle
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
613 Kilkenny Circle
613 Kilkenny Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
613 Kilkenny Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath Home in Lithonia! - Wonderful Ranch home on a corner lot with beautiful tile & wood floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen with Black Appliances. Must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3359524)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have any available units?
613 Kilkenny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 613 Kilkenny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
613 Kilkenny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Kilkenny Circle pet-friendly?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle offer parking?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not offer parking.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have a pool?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have accessible units?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Kilkenny Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Kilkenny Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University