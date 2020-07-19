6123 Leverett Drive

This is a MUST SEE!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms recently renovated. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Oversized Oriel windows and hardwood floors allows natural lighting. Kitchen features tiled flooring and new cabinets. Bedroom floorplans feature wall to wall carpeting. Spacious front and back yard. 2 car garage.
This property is self showing. Hours for viewing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No Pets and No Section 8. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
