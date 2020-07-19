6123 Leverett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a MUST SEE!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms recently renovated. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Oversized Oriel windows and hardwood floors allows natural lighting. Kitchen features tiled flooring and new cabinets. Bedroom floorplans feature wall to wall carpeting. Spacious front and back yard. 2 car garage.



This property is self showing. Hours for viewing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



No Pets and No Section 8.

