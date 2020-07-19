All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
6123 Leverett Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:40 PM

6123 Leverett Drive

6123 Leverett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6123 Leverett Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a MUST SEE!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms recently renovated. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Oversized Oriel windows and hardwood floors allows natural lighting. Kitchen features tiled flooring and new cabinets. Bedroom floorplans feature wall to wall carpeting. Spacious front and back yard. 2 car garage.

This property is self showing. Hours for viewing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Pets and No Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Leverett Drive have any available units?
6123 Leverett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6123 Leverett Drive have?
Some of 6123 Leverett Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Leverett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Leverett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Leverett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Leverett Drive offers parking.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive have a pool?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive have accessible units?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Leverett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 Leverett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
