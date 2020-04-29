All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6101 Par Four Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6101 Par Four Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

6101 Par Four Way

6101 Par Four Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6101 Par Four Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MUST SEE, WONT LAST. PRICED TO GO. REFURBISHED & CLEAN. CONDO STYLE, 1ST FLOOR ACCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Par Four Way have any available units?
6101 Par Four Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6101 Par Four Way currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Par Four Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Par Four Way pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Par Four Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6101 Par Four Way offer parking?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have a pool?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have accessible units?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 Par Four Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University