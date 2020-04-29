Rent Calculator
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6101 Par Four Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6101 Par Four Way
6101 Par Four Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6101 Par Four Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MUST SEE, WONT LAST. PRICED TO GO. REFURBISHED & CLEAN. CONDO STYLE, 1ST FLOOR ACCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6101 Par Four Way have any available units?
6101 Par Four Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 6101 Par Four Way currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Par Four Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Par Four Way pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Par Four Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6101 Par Four Way offer parking?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have a pool?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have accessible units?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 Par Four Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 Par Four Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 Par Four Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
