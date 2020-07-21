Spacious 3 bedroom townhome. 2 story family room with fireplace. Open staircase to 2 upstairs bedrooms and one bath. One bedroom & bath downstairs. Fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, private backyard space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have any available units?
6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have?
Some of 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.