Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6003 Sherwood Trace - 1

6003 Trent Jones Way · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Trent Jones Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome. 2 story family room with fireplace. Open staircase to 2 upstairs bedrooms and one bath. One bedroom & bath downstairs. Fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, private backyard space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have any available units?
6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have?
Some of 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 offer parking?
No, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have a pool?
No, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6003 Sherwood Trace - 1 has units with air conditioning.
