Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5997 Southland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5997 Southland Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5997 Southland Drive
5997 Southland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3304959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5997 Southland Drive have any available units?
5997 Southland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5997 Southland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5997 Southland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5997 Southland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5997 Southland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5997 Southland Drive offer parking?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have a pool?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University