Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5997 Southland Drive

5997 Southland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3304959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5997 Southland Drive have any available units?
5997 Southland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5997 Southland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5997 Southland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5997 Southland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5997 Southland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5997 Southland Drive offer parking?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have a pool?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5997 Southland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5997 Southland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
