All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5986 King Way Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5986 King Way Walk
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5986 King Way Walk

5986 Kingway Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5986 Kingway Walk, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,799 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5726409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5986 King Way Walk have any available units?
5986 King Way Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5986 King Way Walk have?
Some of 5986 King Way Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5986 King Way Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5986 King Way Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5986 King Way Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5986 King Way Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5986 King Way Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5986 King Way Walk offers parking.
Does 5986 King Way Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5986 King Way Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5986 King Way Walk have a pool?
Yes, 5986 King Way Walk has a pool.
Does 5986 King Way Walk have accessible units?
No, 5986 King Way Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5986 King Way Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5986 King Way Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 5986 King Way Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5986 King Way Walk has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University