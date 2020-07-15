All apartments in DeKalb County
597 Wynmeadow Court
597 Wynmeadow Court

597 Wynmeadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

597 Wynmeadow Court, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dea4b21077 ----
Spacious Home on Cul-De-Sac in Swim/Tennis community. Freshly painted. Master Suite with Double Vanity, Open Kitchen and Separate Formal Dining Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have any available units?
597 Wynmeadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 597 Wynmeadow Court have?
Some of 597 Wynmeadow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Wynmeadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
597 Wynmeadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Wynmeadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 597 Wynmeadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 597 Wynmeadow Court offers parking.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Wynmeadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 597 Wynmeadow Court has a pool.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have accessible units?
No, 597 Wynmeadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 597 Wynmeadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Wynmeadow Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 597 Wynmeadow Court has units with air conditioning.
