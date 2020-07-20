All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 10 2019 at 3:59 PM

5963 Sherwood Trce.

5963 Sherwood Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5963 Sherwood Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have any available units?
5963 Sherwood Trce. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5963 Sherwood Trce. currently offering any rent specials?
5963 Sherwood Trce. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 Sherwood Trce. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5963 Sherwood Trce. is pet friendly.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. offer parking?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not offer parking.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have a pool?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not have a pool.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have accessible units?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not have accessible units.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5963 Sherwood Trce. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5963 Sherwood Trce. does not have units with air conditioning.
