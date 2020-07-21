All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 594 Fortune Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
594 Fortune Ridge Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

594 Fortune Ridge Road

594 Fortune Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

594 Fortune Ridge Road, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive ­­­$500 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have any available units?
594 Fortune Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 594 Fortune Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
594 Fortune Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Fortune Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 Fortune Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 594 Fortune Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Fortune Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 594 Fortune Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 594 Fortune Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 594 Fortune Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Fortune Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 Fortune Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University