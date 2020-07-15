Rent Calculator
5926 Trent Jones Way
5926 Sherwood Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5926 Sherwood Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 PRIVATE BATH, PERFECT FOR A ROOMMATE PLAN, GREAT LOCATION, SECTION 8 WELCOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have any available units?
5926 Trent Jones Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5926 Trent Jones Way currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Trent Jones Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Trent Jones Way pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way offer parking?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not offer parking.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have a pool?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have accessible units?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Trent Jones Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Trent Jones Way does not have units with air conditioning.
