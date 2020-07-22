All apartments in DeKalb County
5911 Cassie Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

5911 Cassie Drive

5911 Cassie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Cassie Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
Fabulous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath townhome with garage located in Lithonia! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.
Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.

Qualifications:
01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600
10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit
11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)
13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history
14.) Credit report must not be locked
15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
16.) No foreclosures within 12 months

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at:

Call Nyeda @ 678-232-2126
Showing by Appointment Only

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Gorgeous New Construction 3br 2.5bath Townhome, move in Ready!

Lease Terms
$1.500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Cassie Drive have any available units?
5911 Cassie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5911 Cassie Drive have?
Some of 5911 Cassie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Cassie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Cassie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Cassie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Cassie Drive offers parking.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 Cassie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 Cassie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
