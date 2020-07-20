All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5847 Taka Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5847 Taka Ln
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

5847 Taka Ln

5847 Taka Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5847 Taka Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now 20 Properties - Property Id: 98346

Arabia Mountain High School / Dekalb County School District

20 properties are in this subdivision.

Household Monthly Income: $3,897
Call 678 863 0707 Chris (Please Text)
Call 770 687 2752 (Office)
Showing by appointment only
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98346
Property Id 98346

(RLNE4677248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 Taka Ln have any available units?
5847 Taka Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5847 Taka Ln have?
Some of 5847 Taka Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 Taka Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5847 Taka Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 Taka Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 Taka Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5847 Taka Ln offer parking?
No, 5847 Taka Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5847 Taka Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 Taka Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 Taka Ln have a pool?
No, 5847 Taka Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5847 Taka Ln have accessible units?
No, 5847 Taka Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 Taka Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 Taka Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5847 Taka Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5847 Taka Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr
Decatur, GA 30034
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane
Lithonia, GA 30058

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University