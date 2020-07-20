5847 Taka Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now 20 Properties - Property Id: 98346



Arabia Mountain High School / Dekalb County School District



20 properties are in this subdivision.



Household Monthly Income: $3,897

Call 678 863 0707 Chris (Please Text)

Call 770 687 2752 (Office)

Showing by appointment only

Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98346

Property Id 98346



(RLNE4677248)