All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5841 Taka Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5841 Taka Ln
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5841 Taka Ln
5841 Taka Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5841 Taka Ln, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! Like new, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, kitchen w/island, 1 car garage, trey ceilings, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5841 Taka Ln have any available units?
5841 Taka Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5841 Taka Ln have?
Some of 5841 Taka Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5841 Taka Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Taka Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Taka Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5841 Taka Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5841 Taka Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Taka Ln offers parking.
Does 5841 Taka Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Taka Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Taka Ln have a pool?
No, 5841 Taka Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Taka Ln have accessible units?
No, 5841 Taka Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Taka Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5841 Taka Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Taka Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Taka Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
