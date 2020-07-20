5830 Taka Ln

Amenities

$1,299 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Year built: 2018+ Newer Luxury Style TownHomes Address: Fairington Enclave Subdivision CALL FOR APPOINTMENT - 404-861-0985 - text if no answer Rent: 1299.00 Description: 3/Bedroom - 2.5/Bath New luxury town homes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia, Ga. 30038. Fairington Enclave Subdivision is truly a gem. Offering low maintenance living, beautiful new homes at amazing prices. This subdivision is conveniently located off Panola and Rocksprings Rd close to restaurants, shopping and more. Rental prices staring at $1299.00 monthly. Loaded With Standard Features: Full Appliance Package Such As The Refrigerator, Electric Range, And Dishwasher,(etc). Stained Cabinets, Hardwood Contact agent.