5830 Taka Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5830 Taka Ln

5830 Taka Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5830 Taka Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,299 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Year built: 2018+ Newer Luxury Style TownHomes Address: Fairington Enclave Subdivision CALL FOR APPOINTMENT - 404-861-0985 - text if no answer Rent: 1299.00 Description: 3/Bedroom - 2.5/Bath New luxury town homes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia, Ga. 30038. Fairington Enclave Subdivision is truly a gem. Offering low maintenance living, beautiful new homes at amazing prices. This subdivision is conveniently located off Panola and Rocksprings Rd close to restaurants, shopping and more. Rental prices staring at $1299.00 monthly. Loaded With Standard Features: Full Appliance Package Such As The Refrigerator, Electric Range, And Dishwasher,(etc). Stained Cabinets, Hardwood Contact agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Taka Ln have any available units?
5830 Taka Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5830 Taka Ln have?
Some of 5830 Taka Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Taka Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Taka Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Taka Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Taka Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5830 Taka Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Taka Ln offers parking.
Does 5830 Taka Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Taka Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Taka Ln have a pool?
No, 5830 Taka Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Taka Ln have accessible units?
No, 5830 Taka Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Taka Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Taka Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Taka Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Taka Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
