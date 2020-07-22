All apartments in DeKalb County
578 N Shore
578 N Shore

578 North Shore Road · No Longer Available
Location

578 North Shore Road, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

Lovely well kept two story 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home. Featuring, 3 sided brick, large kitchen with granite counter tops, real hardwood floors and two fireplaces (one in master and one in family room.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 N Shore have any available units?
578 N Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 578 N Shore have?
Some of 578 N Shore's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 N Shore currently offering any rent specials?
578 N Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 N Shore pet-friendly?
No, 578 N Shore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 578 N Shore offer parking?
Yes, 578 N Shore offers parking.
Does 578 N Shore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 578 N Shore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 N Shore have a pool?
No, 578 N Shore does not have a pool.
Does 578 N Shore have accessible units?
No, 578 N Shore does not have accessible units.
Does 578 N Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 578 N Shore has units with dishwashers.
Does 578 N Shore have units with air conditioning?
No, 578 N Shore does not have units with air conditioning.
