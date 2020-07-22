578 N Shore

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely well kept two story 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home. Featuring, 3 sided brick, large kitchen with granite counter tops, real hardwood floors and two fireplaces (one in master and one in family room.)