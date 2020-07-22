Lovely well kept two story 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home. Featuring, 3 sided brick, large kitchen with granite counter tops, real hardwood floors and two fireplaces (one in master and one in family room.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 578 N Shore have any available units?
578 N Shore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 578 N Shore have?
Some of 578 N Shore's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 N Shore currently offering any rent specials?
578 N Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.