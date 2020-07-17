All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:23 AM

5641 Clifton Place

5641 Clifton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5641 Clifton Place, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Clifton Place have any available units?
5641 Clifton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5641 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Clifton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 Clifton Place is pet friendly.
Does 5641 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 5641 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5641 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5641 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
