Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:59 AM

5615 Fair Creek Way

5615 Fair Creek Way · (678) 223-0600
Location

5615 Fair Creek Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have any available units?
5615 Fair Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5615 Fair Creek Way have?
Some of 5615 Fair Creek Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Fair Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Fair Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Fair Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Fair Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Fair Creek Way offers parking.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Fair Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have a pool?
No, 5615 Fair Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 5615 Fair Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Fair Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Fair Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Fair Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
