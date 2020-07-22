5595 Regency Forest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3bd/2.5ba home in excellent location. Home offers open floorplan with eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. home also offers spacious family room with fireplace and large bedrooms. home is close to schools and shopping. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5595 Regency Forest have any available units?
5595 Regency Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5595 Regency Forest have?
Some of 5595 Regency Forest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5595 Regency Forest currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Regency Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.