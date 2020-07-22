All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5595 Regency Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5595 Regency Forest
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

5595 Regency Forest

5595 Regency Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5595 Regency Forest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3bd/2.5ba home in excellent location. Home offers open floorplan with eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. home also offers spacious family room with fireplace and large bedrooms. home is close to schools and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5595 Regency Forest have any available units?
5595 Regency Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5595 Regency Forest have?
Some of 5595 Regency Forest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5595 Regency Forest currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Regency Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5595 Regency Forest pet-friendly?
No, 5595 Regency Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5595 Regency Forest offer parking?
Yes, 5595 Regency Forest offers parking.
Does 5595 Regency Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5595 Regency Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5595 Regency Forest have a pool?
No, 5595 Regency Forest does not have a pool.
Does 5595 Regency Forest have accessible units?
No, 5595 Regency Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 5595 Regency Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5595 Regency Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 5595 Regency Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5595 Regency Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University