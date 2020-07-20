All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5594 Claridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5594 Claridge Circle
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

5594 Claridge Circle

5594 Claridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5594 Claridge Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Home Features a Fireplace
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,816 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE4842433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5594 Claridge Circle have any available units?
5594 Claridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5594 Claridge Circle have?
Some of 5594 Claridge Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5594 Claridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5594 Claridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5594 Claridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5594 Claridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5594 Claridge Circle offers parking.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5594 Claridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5594 Claridge Circle has a pool.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 5594 Claridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5594 Claridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5594 Claridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5594 Claridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University