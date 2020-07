Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is waiting for the perfect tenant. If you want an adorable house painted thru out and move in ready call for an appt. Won't last long. Double car garage, hardwoods downstairs, den with fireplace, small privacy fence at back door. Close to I 20 interstate, Publix and Walmart. Close to Stonecrest Mall.Don't wait.