Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5547 McCrossin Cir
5547 Mccrossin Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5547 Mccrossin Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Great location!!! Located on a Cul De Sac Close to Everything
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have any available units?
5547 McCrossin Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5547 McCrossin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5547 McCrossin Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 McCrossin Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir offer parking?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have a pool?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have accessible units?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5547 McCrossin Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5547 McCrossin Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
