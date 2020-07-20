All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

5509 Stonehaven Way

5509 Stonehaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Stonehaven Way, DeKalb County, GA 30087
Stone Mountain

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PERFECTLY LOCATED STEP'S AWAY FROM "STONE MTN VILLAGE". LARGE SPRAWLING 4BDRM/3 BA RANCH. MUCH LARGER THAN IT LOOKS, FENCED BACK YARD, MOVE-IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have any available units?
5509 Stonehaven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5509 Stonehaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Stonehaven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Stonehaven Way pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way offer parking?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not offer parking.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have a pool?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have accessible units?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Stonehaven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 Stonehaven Way does not have units with air conditioning.
