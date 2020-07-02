All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5507 Winslow Crossing

5507 Winslow Crossing North · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Winslow Crossing North, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have any available units?
5507 Winslow Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5507 Winslow Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Winslow Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Winslow Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 5507 Winslow Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing offer parking?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have a pool?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 Winslow Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 Winslow Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
