Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

5506 Walnut Lane

5506 Walnut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Walnut Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (fridge, dishwasher, stove) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Walnut Lane have any available units?
5506 Walnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5506 Walnut Lane have?
Some of 5506 Walnut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Walnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Walnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Walnut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Walnut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane offer parking?
No, 5506 Walnut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Walnut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane have a pool?
No, 5506 Walnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 5506 Walnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Walnut Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Walnut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Walnut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
