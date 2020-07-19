Rent Calculator
5467 Brisbane Court
5467 Brisbane Court
5467 Brisbane Court
No Longer Available
Location
5467 Brisbane Court, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom ranch. Move in ready. Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have any available units?
5467 Brisbane Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5467 Brisbane Court have?
Some of 5467 Brisbane Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5467 Brisbane Court currently offering any rent specials?
5467 Brisbane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5467 Brisbane Court pet-friendly?
No, 5467 Brisbane Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court offer parking?
Yes, 5467 Brisbane Court offers parking.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5467 Brisbane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have a pool?
No, 5467 Brisbane Court does not have a pool.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have accessible units?
No, 5467 Brisbane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5467 Brisbane Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5467 Brisbane Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5467 Brisbane Court has units with air conditioning.
