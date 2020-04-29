All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5431 Stockwell Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5431 Stockwell Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5431 Stockwell Ct

5431 Stockwell Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5431 Stockwell Ct, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 15th of Mar, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 03/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 886038807

Address - 5431 Stockwell Court, Lithonia, GA 30038

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2BZWxeJ

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/732963

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1404 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Lithonia, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm: Harris Real Estate Services Inc
Broker Name: Jason Harris
Contact Number: (770)-403-7501
Email Address: jasonharris@harrisreservices.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2BZWxeJ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have any available units?
5431 Stockwell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5431 Stockwell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Stockwell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Stockwell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5431 Stockwell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct offer parking?
No, 5431 Stockwell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Stockwell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5431 Stockwell Ct has a pool.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have accessible units?
No, 5431 Stockwell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Stockwell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Stockwell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Stockwell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University