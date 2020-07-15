All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5421 Salem Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5421 Salem Springs Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:18 PM

5421 Salem Springs Drive

5421 Salem Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5421 Salem Springs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have any available units?
5421 Salem Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5421 Salem Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Salem Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Salem Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Salem Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5421 Salem Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Salem Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5421 Salem Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5421 Salem Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 Salem Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 Salem Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 Salem Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University