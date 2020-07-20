Rent Calculator
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5418 Martins Crossing Rd
5418 Martins Crossing Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5418 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is Move in Ready 08/05/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have any available units?
5418 Martins Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have?
Some of 5418 Martins Crossing Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5418 Martins Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Martins Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Martins Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd offers parking.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have a pool?
No, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 Martins Crossing Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5418 Martins Crossing Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
