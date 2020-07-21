All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

541 N Hairston Road

541 North Hairston Road · No Longer Available
Location

541 North Hairston Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 N Hairston Road have any available units?
541 N Hairston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 541 N Hairston Road have?
Some of 541 N Hairston Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 N Hairston Road currently offering any rent specials?
541 N Hairston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 N Hairston Road pet-friendly?
No, 541 N Hairston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 541 N Hairston Road offer parking?
No, 541 N Hairston Road does not offer parking.
Does 541 N Hairston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 N Hairston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 N Hairston Road have a pool?
No, 541 N Hairston Road does not have a pool.
Does 541 N Hairston Road have accessible units?
No, 541 N Hairston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 541 N Hairston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 N Hairston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 N Hairston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 N Hairston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
