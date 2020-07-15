Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 25
5332 Winslow Crossing
5332 Winslow Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5332 Winslow Crossing, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS TRADITIONAL HOME IN WINSLOW CROSSING. IT COMES WITH FAMILY ROOM AND COZY FIREPLACE. WITH FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND SCREENED PORCH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have any available units?
5332 Winslow Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 5332 Winslow Crossing have?
Some of 5332 Winslow Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5332 Winslow Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Winslow Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Winslow Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Winslow Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Winslow Crossing offers parking.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Winslow Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have a pool?
No, 5332 Winslow Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5332 Winslow Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 Winslow Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Winslow Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 Winslow Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
