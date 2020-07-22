All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5327 Martins Crossing Road

5327 Martins Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! In the living room you will find a gorgeous stone fireplace that is ideally located in the corner to maximize floor space. As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 5327 Martins Crossing Road, in Stone Mountain, is a great place to call home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have any available units?
5327 Martins Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5327 Martins Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Martins Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Martins Crossing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Martins Crossing Road is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 Martins Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
