There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! In the living room you will find a gorgeous stone fireplace that is ideally located in the corner to maximize floor space. As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 5327 Martins Crossing Road, in Stone Mountain, is a great place to call home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.