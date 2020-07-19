All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

529 Prince of Wales

529 Prince of Wales · No Longer Available
Location

529 Prince of Wales, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse with a nice tiled entryway which leads into the large living room and thru to the updated kitchen which includes all appliances. Sliders to a patio. Upstairs find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood flooring.

(RLNE4630030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Prince of Wales have any available units?
529 Prince of Wales doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 529 Prince of Wales have?
Some of 529 Prince of Wales's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Prince of Wales currently offering any rent specials?
529 Prince of Wales is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Prince of Wales pet-friendly?
No, 529 Prince of Wales is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 529 Prince of Wales offer parking?
No, 529 Prince of Wales does not offer parking.
Does 529 Prince of Wales have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Prince of Wales does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Prince of Wales have a pool?
No, 529 Prince of Wales does not have a pool.
Does 529 Prince of Wales have accessible units?
No, 529 Prince of Wales does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Prince of Wales have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Prince of Wales has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Prince of Wales have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 Prince of Wales has units with air conditioning.
