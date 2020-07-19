Lovely townhouse with a nice tiled entryway which leads into the large living room and thru to the updated kitchen which includes all appliances. Sliders to a patio. Upstairs find 2 large bedrooms with hardwood flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 Prince of Wales have any available units?
529 Prince of Wales doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 529 Prince of Wales have?
Some of 529 Prince of Wales's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Prince of Wales currently offering any rent specials?
529 Prince of Wales is not currently offering any rent specials.