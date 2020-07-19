All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5284 Salem Springs Place

5284 Salem Springs Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5284 Salem Springs Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have any available units?
5284 Salem Springs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5284 Salem Springs Place currently offering any rent specials?
5284 Salem Springs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 Salem Springs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5284 Salem Springs Place is pet friendly.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place offer parking?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not offer parking.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have a pool?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not have a pool.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have accessible units?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5284 Salem Springs Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5284 Salem Springs Place does not have units with air conditioning.
