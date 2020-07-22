5281 Ridge Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083 Stone Mountain
Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, MUST SEE, CLOSE TO THE VILLAGE, MARTA, SHOPPING, APPLICATION FEE $65, MUST HAVE VERIFIABLE RENTAL HISTORY, VERIFIABLE INCOME, INCOME 3 X's RENTAL INCOME MONTHLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5281 Ridge Forest Dr have any available units?
5281 Ridge Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5281 Ridge Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5281 Ridge Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.