Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5270 Mccarter Sta
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5270 Mccarter Sta
5270 Mccarter Sta
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5270 Mccarter Sta, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have any available units?
5270 Mccarter Sta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5270 Mccarter Sta currently offering any rent specials?
5270 Mccarter Sta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 Mccarter Sta pet-friendly?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta offer parking?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not offer parking.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have a pool?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not have a pool.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have accessible units?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5270 Mccarter Sta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5270 Mccarter Sta does not have units with air conditioning.
