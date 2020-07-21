All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

5196 Oaktree Lane

5196 Oaktree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5196 Oaktree Ln, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have any available units?
5196 Oaktree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5196 Oaktree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5196 Oaktree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5196 Oaktree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5196 Oaktree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane offer parking?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have a pool?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have accessible units?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5196 Oaktree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5196 Oaktree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
