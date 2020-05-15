Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5191 Post Rd Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5191 Post Rd Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5191 Post Rd Pass
5191 Post Road Pass
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5191 Post Road Pass, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
Large Single Family in Stone Mountain with 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms. Freshly painted and ready for your family. Community outdoor swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have any available units?
5191 Post Rd Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5191 Post Rd Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5191 Post Rd Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5191 Post Rd Pass pet-friendly?
No, 5191 Post Rd Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass offer parking?
No, 5191 Post Rd Pass does not offer parking.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5191 Post Rd Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have a pool?
Yes, 5191 Post Rd Pass has a pool.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have accessible units?
No, 5191 Post Rd Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5191 Post Rd Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 5191 Post Rd Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5191 Post Rd Pass has units with air conditioning.
