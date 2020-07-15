All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5177 Grove Field Place

5177 Grove Field Place · No Longer Available
Location

5177 Grove Field Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5846362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5177 Grove Field Place have any available units?
5177 Grove Field Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5177 Grove Field Place have?
Some of 5177 Grove Field Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5177 Grove Field Place currently offering any rent specials?
5177 Grove Field Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5177 Grove Field Place pet-friendly?
No, 5177 Grove Field Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place offer parking?
Yes, 5177 Grove Field Place offers parking.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5177 Grove Field Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place have a pool?
Yes, 5177 Grove Field Place has a pool.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place have accessible units?
No, 5177 Grove Field Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5177 Grove Field Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5177 Grove Field Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5177 Grove Field Place has units with air conditioning.
